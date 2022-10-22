Distillate Capital Partners LLC Makes New $5.92 Million Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 6.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 188.1% during the first quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 12.6% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total transaction of $5,877,719.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.44.

EPAM stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.39. The company had a trading volume of 502,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,183. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.