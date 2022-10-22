Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in PACCAR by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,083,000 after buying an additional 32,109 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,472,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in PACCAR by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after buying an additional 11,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCAR traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.17. 2,092,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.15. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.00 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.86.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

