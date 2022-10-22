Distillate Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.54.

HON traded up $5.17 on Friday, hitting $182.81. 2,959,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,026. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

