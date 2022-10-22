Distillate Capital Partners LLC Sells 9,417 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.5% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AbbVie by 162.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,497,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,993,000 after buying an additional 18,882,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,518,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,600,000 after buying an additional 4,206,711 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AbbVie by 37.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,414,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,817,000 after buying an additional 1,480,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,630,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,014,462,000 after buying an additional 1,433,324 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE ABBV traded up $4.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.06. 5,419,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,659,320. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a market cap of $260.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.75 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.25.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

