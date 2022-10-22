Distillate Capital Partners LLC Takes $11.54 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,348,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,641,296. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.53 and a 52-week high of $353.83. The company has a market cap of $349.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.95.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,471,276 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on META shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.49.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.