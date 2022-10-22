Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $239.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.95 and its 200-day moving average is $240.31.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

