Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by Pensioenfonds Rail & OV

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,141 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises 3.1% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV owned 0.16% of Dollar General worth $86,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Dollar General by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DG stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.37. 2,028,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,859. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.95 and a 200 day moving average of $240.31.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

