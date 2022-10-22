Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Given a C$1.60 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$1.60 price objective on Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dolly Varden Silver Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of DV opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Dolly Varden Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.

Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kitsault Valley project, which comprises the Dolly Varden property and the Homestake Ridge property covering an area of 16,300 hectares located in Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada; and the Big Bulk property located in Canada.

