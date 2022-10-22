Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV) Given a C$1.60 Price Target at Haywood Securities

Haywood Securities set a C$1.60 price objective on Dolly Varden Silver (CVE:DV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Dolly Varden Silver Stock Down 5.3 %
Shares of DV opened at C$0.63 on Friday. Dolly Varden Silver has a 52-week low of C$0.36 and a 52-week high of C$0.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$144.13 million and a PE ratio of -9.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.62.
Dolly Varden Silver Company Profile
