Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 5.3%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) shot up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.00. 27,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 152,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dolphin Entertainment Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLPN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 26,143 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 21,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares in the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dolphin Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

Featured Stories

