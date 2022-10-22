Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,279 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $83,720,000. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,606,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,600. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.96.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.56.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

