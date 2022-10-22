Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 31st

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st.

Donegal Group has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Donegal Group has a dividend payout ratio of 49.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

DGICA stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. Donegal Group has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $472.20 million, a P/E ratio of 121.75 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $212.69 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on DGICA. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Donegal Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,737.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jack Lee Hess acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.43 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,737.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $147,867.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,084,186 shares in the company, valued at $171,694,041.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 162,831 shares of company stock worth $2,416,525. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

