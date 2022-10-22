Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.14 Per Share

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 1.135 per share by the energy company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Dorchester Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 1.8 %

Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.25. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $27.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 75.34% and a net margin of 77.26%. The business had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 39,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

(Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Featured Articles

