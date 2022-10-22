Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEI. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.67. Douglas Emmett has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.58%.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley Wang purchased 284,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,047,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,104,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,244,000 after buying an additional 1,095,717 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 8.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,067,000 after buying an additional 610,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,732,000 after purchasing an additional 759,320 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

