Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 84,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,080,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.
Draganfly Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
About Draganfly
Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.
