Dream Impact Trust (MPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 15th

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

Dream Impact Trust (TSE:MPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$5.74 million during the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Dream Impact Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

