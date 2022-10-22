Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.34 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DCT opened at $11.71 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $32.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

