Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Raised by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,521,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,651,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,715,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,769,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,217 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,876,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,894,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,961,000 after acquiring an additional 318,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $173,820.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.46. 2,788,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,681,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

