Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $2.86. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 61,954 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLNG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

