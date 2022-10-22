Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.31

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and traded as low as $2.86. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 61,954 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.
