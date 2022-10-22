DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Needham & Company LLC

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DZS from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

DZSI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. DZS has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $386.33 million, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

DZS ( NASDAQ:DZSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). DZS had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $91.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DZS will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DZS by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides broadband network access solutions and communications platforms in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers broadband connectivity solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

