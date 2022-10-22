EAC Tops One Day Trading Volume of $36,198.00 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 22nd. EAC has a total market cap of $221.89 million and approximately $36,198.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00003850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EAC has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.75552421 USD and is down -0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,214.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

