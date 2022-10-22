Eagle Point Credit Management Acquires 2,824 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Rating) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,824 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,255,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

On Friday, October 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,354 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,903.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Eagle Point Credit Management acquired 2,306 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,581.20.

On Monday, October 10th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 787 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,953.00.

On Thursday, September 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,950 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $61,094.50.

On Monday, September 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 10,690 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $188,357.80.

On Friday, September 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 15,687 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $238,128.66.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 2,508 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.72 per share, for a total transaction of $54,473.76.

On Monday, September 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 547 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.40 per share, for a total transaction of $11,158.80.

On Thursday, September 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management bought 84 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,602.72.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management purchased 3,109 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $64,356.30.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Up 3.4 %

ACRES Commercial Realty stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,969. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 124.52 and a quick ratio of 124.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.26. ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2,942.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating and fixed rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and commercial real estate equity and preferred equity investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.