East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EWBC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $61.65 and a twelve month high of $93.51.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

