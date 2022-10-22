EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $178.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties Stock Up 1.2 %

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.92.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.28%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

