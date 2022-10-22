Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Position Reduced by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after buying an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 686,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 22.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 516,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 31.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 166,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 39,813 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE EFT opened at $11.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $15.60.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

