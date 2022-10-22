eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,891 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in eBay were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 78.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.03.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

