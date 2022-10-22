eCash Market Capitalization Achieves $691.14 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One eCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $691.14 million and $5.02 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,170.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.49 or 0.00560701 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00241668 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00053772 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000788 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,204,398,423,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.