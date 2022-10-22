Edenville Energy (LON:EDL) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.90

Edenville Energy Plc (LON:EDL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.90 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Edenville Energy shares last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 13,900 shares traded.

Edenville Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 14.85. The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Noel Lyons purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £2,040 ($2,464.96). In other Edenville Energy news, insider Noel Lyons purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,464.96). Also, insider Paul Ryan purchased 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £2,007.30 ($2,425.45).

About Edenville Energy

Edenville Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of energy commodities in Africa. It primarily explores for coal. The company's principal project is the Rukwa project located in Tanzania. Edenville Energy Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

