electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 1.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 74,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 835,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

electroCore ( NASDAQ:ECOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). electroCore had a negative net margin of 282.37% and a negative return on equity of 58.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in electroCore by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 838,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

