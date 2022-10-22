electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Trading Down 1.7%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 74,758 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 835,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 330 ($3.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.
The stock has a market cap of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in electroCore by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 838,129 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in electroCore by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in electroCore by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 22,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.98% of the company’s stock.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.
