Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ESI. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Element Solutions Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE ESI opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.31 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Element Solutions

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $677.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 433,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,247,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 15.8% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,823,000 after purchasing an additional 300,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

