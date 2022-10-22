Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.24. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 63,048 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EARN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.90.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.