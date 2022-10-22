Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.93

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.93 and traded as low as $6.24. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $6.37, with a volume of 63,048 shares changing hands.

EARN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 9,953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 77.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

