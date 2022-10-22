Enagas (OTCMKTS:ENGGF) Trading Down 4.3%

Enagas SA (OTCMKTS:ENGGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.30 and last traded at $15.12. 3,206 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

Enagas Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19.

About Enagas

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

