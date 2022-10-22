Energi (NRG) Hits Market Cap of $9.16 Million

Energi (NRG) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000830 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $9.16 million and $185,189.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00081703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00060597 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00025398 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007384 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000192 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,615,816 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

