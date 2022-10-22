Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.35. 9,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,060,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NRGV. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Energy Vault Trading Down 9.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $88,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,639,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,953,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 18,954 shares of Energy Vault stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $99,698.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,318,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Gross sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $88,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,639,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,953,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

