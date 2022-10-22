Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 236,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 328,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eneti has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Eneti Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Eneti ( NASDAQ:NETI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. Eneti had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $61.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eneti Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Institutional Trading of Eneti

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Eneti by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Eneti during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eneti during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

