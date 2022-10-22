Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 140.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.52.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $530.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total value of $10,001,860.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

