Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $11,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,611,000 after buying an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after acquiring an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 29.7% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 678,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,875,000 after acquiring an additional 155,195 shares in the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total value of $494,223.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.52.

Shares of ENPH opened at $252.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $324.84.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

