Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

ENSV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,813. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

