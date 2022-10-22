Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Enservco Price Performance
ENSV stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,813. Enservco has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00.
Enservco Company Profile
