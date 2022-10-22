Enzyme Achieves Market Cap of $81.43 Million (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 107.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $81.43 million and approximately $249.95 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enzyme has traded 102.1% higher against the US dollar. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $39.94 or 0.00207778 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,373.91 or 0.27970213 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010924 BTC.

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Enzyme

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

