EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2,349.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,030,000 after buying an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,734,000. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after buying an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total transaction of $252,120.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,527 shares of company stock worth $28,901,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $467.44.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $331.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.