EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 4.9% Higher

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.51. 53,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,483,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

EQRx Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.