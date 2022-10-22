EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 4.9% Higher

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.51. 53,982 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,483,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EQRx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.37.

Get EQRx alerts:

EQRx Trading Up 6.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQRx

EQRx ( NASDAQ:EQRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that EQRx, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EQRx in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About EQRx

(Get Rating)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.