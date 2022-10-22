Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $221.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equifax from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.06.

NYSE EFX opened at $152.02 on Tuesday. Equifax has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.67 and a 200 day moving average of $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,363 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after acquiring an additional 949,408 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 1,169.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $238,143,000 after acquiring an additional 925,280 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,650,733 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,060,000 after acquiring an additional 579,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 803.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 505,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 449,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

