Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 21st (ARCE, BDN, CRM, DGX, DK, HCCI, IBM, IIIN, IRDM, JAZZ)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 21st:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Get Arco Platform Limited alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$2.15 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.40.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.