Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 21st (ARCE, BDN, CRM, DGX, DK, HCCI, IBM, IIIN, IRDM, JAZZ)

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, October 21st:

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. Raymond James currently has C$1.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$17.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$2.15 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.40.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

