ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Trading Down 3.4%

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 6,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

ERYTECH Pharma Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ERYTECH Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

