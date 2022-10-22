EscoinToken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $160.67 Million (ELG)

EscoinToken (ELG) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One EscoinToken token can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00016555 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EscoinToken has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. EscoinToken has a total market cap of $160.67 million and approximately $921,692.00 worth of EscoinToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.00 or 0.27941019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010913 BTC.

EscoinToken Profile

EscoinToken launched on April 30th, 2020. EscoinToken’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,471,183 tokens. The official website for EscoinToken is www.escoin.ee. The Reddit community for EscoinToken is https://reddit.com/r/escoinico. EscoinToken’s official Twitter account is @escoinico.

EscoinToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Escoin aims to allow its clients access to lawyers from all around the world through Prae Legal Network, with expertise in a diverse range of cross-border transactions.The project aims to meet the needs of clients in any speciality of law, in any jurisdictions in the world with commanding in-depth knowledge of the local laws, customs and judicial systems.”

