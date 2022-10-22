Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $72.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Essent Group to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Essent Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Essent Group from $51.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Essent Group Price Performance

ESNT stock opened at $36.19 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $50.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,982,000 after buying an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,590,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,419,000 after buying an additional 411,585 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after buying an additional 815,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Essent Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after buying an additional 286,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,133,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,325,000 after buying an additional 620,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

