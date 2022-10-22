Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Tops $2.65 on Top Exchanges

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $79.38 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for $2.65 or 0.00013779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethernity Chain is ethernity.io.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

