Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) PT Lowered to €94.00

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €101.00 ($103.06) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Euronext from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Euronext from €103.70 ($105.82) to €91.50 ($93.37) in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronext presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Euronext alerts:

Euronext Stock Performance

Shares of EUXTF opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.16. Euronext has a 1 year low of $59.15 and a 1 year high of $120.50.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.