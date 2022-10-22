Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Up 0.2%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.92. 2,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 5,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Evo Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evo Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evo Acquisition by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period.

About Evo Acquisition

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

