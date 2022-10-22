Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Cut to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum cut shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $60.00.

EXAS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.36.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Price Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $104.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.13. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $521.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.75 million. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,175.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.