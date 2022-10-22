Factom Price Reaches $0.41 (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Factom coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00002139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and $1,698.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Factom has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Factom Profile

Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,455,307 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Factom’s official message board is factomize.com/forums.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

